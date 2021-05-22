WATCH: Biden Vows to Help Rebuild Gaza

US President Joe Biden on Friday pledged to help organize efforts to rebuild Gaza and said that he was praying the truce between Israel and the Palestinians would last, Reuters has reported.

The two sides agreed to end fighting on Friday after 279 Palestinians died during Israel’s 11-day bombardment of the besieged territory. Humanitarian officials say it will take years to rebuild Gaza and cost tens of millions of dollars.

US President Joe Biden pledges to help organize efforts to rebuild #Gaza and says creating a Palestinian state alongside #Israel is the "only answer" to the conflict.https://t.co/Tq3qjOmQFH pic.twitter.com/9T8y2XxRcd — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) May 22, 2021

Biden also said he called on Israel to stop “inter-communal fighting” in Jerusalem and that Washington was “insisting” that Jewish and Palestinian Israelis must be treated equally.

He stressed that this was key to ensuring security for Palestinians in the West Bank and to help Palestinians in Gaza.

Habibi @POTUS how about 735 million dollars to kickstart the lifting of the siege on #Gaza? — مريم البرغوثي (@MariamBarghouti) May 22, 2021

The leader’s remarks came during a joint press conference at the White House alongside South Korean President Moon Jae-in.

Facing calls from progressive lawmakers within his party to halt military sales to Israel, Biden claimed that creating a Palestinian state alongside the Jewish state was the “only answer” to the conflict.

(The New Arab, PC, Social Media)