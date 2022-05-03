IN PHOTOS: How Palestinians Celebrate Eid-al-Fitr

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Eid al-Fitr is the first of the two religious holidays celebrated in Islam and it comes at the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

Muslims around the world celebrate the holiday by performing Eid prayers, gathering with their families and communities, and eating traditional meals.

The Palestine Chronicle photojournalist Mahmoud Ajjour spent the first day of Eid in Gaza.

This is how a typical first day of Eid is celebrated.

Eid Prayers

Eid prayers are usually performed in outdoor spaces.

Visiting the Graves of Dead Relatives

Visiting the graves of relatives and other beloved people in the community, especially on the first day of Eid is common throughout Palestine and the whole Muslim world.

Having Fun

This is the big finale. Eid is also a special occasion to gather with family and friends, eat special traditional meals and have fun.

(All Photos: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)