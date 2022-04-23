IN PHOTOS: In Solidarity with Al-Aqsa, British Activists Protest in Front of Israeli Embassy in London

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

A large number of activists gathered on Saturday in front of the Israeli Embassy in London, to condemn repeated Israeli aggressions on Palestinian worshippers in Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa Mosque compound.

The protest has been organized by the UK-based organization Friends of Al-Aqsa (FoA) in response to the continued brutal violence by Israel against worshippers at Al-Aqsa Mosque, Jerusalem’s holiest site for Muslims and the third holiest site in Islam.

“Israel’s continued violence against unarmed Palestinian worshippers at Al-Aqsa, including the dropping of tear gas on worshippers after Friday prayers, is deplorable” Ismail Patel, Chair of FoA, said in a statement, a copy of which was sent to The Palestine Chronicle.

“For six consecutive days, worshippers have been violently attacked in this most sacred of spaces. What we are seeing is not just an attack on Palestinians but an attack on Muslims and individuals of faith across the world,” Patel added.

For his part, Shamiul Joarder, Head of Public Affairs at FoA stated,

“Israel must face sanctions for these crimes, which are the daily reality of illegal occupation and apartheid in Palestine.”

Starting on April 15, the Israeli occupation forces raided Al-Aqsa Mosque on a daily basis, wounding hundreds of Palestinians, including journalists, and arresting hundreds more.

