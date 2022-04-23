Israel Limits Access to Holy Sepulcher Church for Holy Fire Ceremony (VIDEO)

April 23, 2022 Blog, News, Slider, Videos
Israeli forces Palestinian Christians from entering the old city of Jerusalem. (Photo: via WAFA)

Israeli authorities decided on Friday to limit the number of Palestinian Christians allowed to visit the Holy Sepulcher Church for the Holy Fire ceremony, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

The Holy Fire is one of the main Easter events for the Orthodox churches in Jerusalem and the world and occurs a day before the Orthodox Easter.

Israeli police closed all gates leading to the old city, forcing the Christians who want to reach the church to go through only one gate, the New Gate while being monitored and restricted by the police manning this gate.

Traditionally, thousands of local Christians and pilgrims attend the Holy Fire event inside the church, but this year Israel has restricted the number who can reach the Sepulcher Church to only 4000, in a move strongly rejected by the church leaders and the community.

The Islamic Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas condemned the decision in a statement released on Friday.

“This a historical precedent that the Israeli occupation allows courts to directly intervene in the management of religious affairs for the Palestinian people,” the statement said, adding that the move reflects Israel’s “racist nature”.

The Palestinian people “have the right and willpower to defend their Muslim and Christian sacred sites, and no Israeli plan will deter or people from doing so at any price,” the statement added.

(The Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*