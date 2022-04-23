WATCH: Professional English Football Team Raises Palestinian Flag

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The English Forest Green Rovers Football Club has flown the Palestinian flag on April 18, during a game against Oldham Athletic, at the Gloucestershire club’s New Lawn Stadium.

Chairman Dale Vince said in a tweet that the raising of the Palestinian flag was the club’s way of expressing solidarity with Palestine.

“We flew this flag at FGR’s game today. In solidarity with Palestine,” Dale wrote.

“The conflict there has all the same ingredients as the one in Ukraine – invasion, occupation, murder of civilians, destruction of homes and hospitals – and sieges.”

In a different tweet, also on April 18, Dale condemned the United States’ blatant support of Israel, saying that,

“Palestine has been under siege by Israel – by air, land and sea, for decades. The US allows this, pumps billions into Israel to support its economy and military and uses its veto to block any meaningful action by the UN.”

Vince is a green energy businessman who became chairman of Forest Green Rovers FC in 2010.

Forest Green Rovers Football Club is a professional football club based in Nailsworth, Gloucestershire, England. The team competes in English Football League (EFL) League Two.

(The Palestine Chronicle)