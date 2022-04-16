In Photos: Massive Gaza Rally Affirms Solidarity with Jerusalem, West Bank

April 16, 2022 Articles, Features, Images
Thousands of Palestinians rally in Gaza in solidarity with Palestinians at Al-Aqsa Mosque. (Photo: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Thousands of Palestinians took to the streets in a large rally in Gaza City on Friday, in support and solidarity with Palestinians at Al-Aqsa Mosque, which was stormed by Israeli occupation forces early Friday. 

The protesters marched and raised the Palestinian flag as well as pictures of Al-Aqsa Mosque, while chanting slogans in support of Palestinians in occupied East Jerusalem.

“Today we gather in Gaza to announce our support for Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa Mosque and to mourn our martyrs,” Khaled Al-Batsh, the coordinator of the Committee for National and Islamic Forces, said.

“We declare our support for Jerusalem and its people and reaffirm our rejection of all attempts to impose a Jewish identity on Jerusalem.” 

Al Batsh also called on the Arab League and all Muslim scholars to take their part in defending Al-Aqsa. 

(Translated by Mohammed Rafik Mhawesh. All Photos: The Palestine Chronicle)

