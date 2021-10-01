Hamas Reveals Israeli, Regional Scheme to Tighten Siege on Gaza

October 1, 2021 Blog, News
Gaza is on the verge of collapse due to the worsening crisis. (Photo: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)

Mousa Abu Marzouk, a member of the Hamas political bureau, revealed on Thursday a scheme involving countries and individuals in the region, who aim to tighten the siege imposed on the Gaza Strip and thwart the Palestinian resistance, the Middle East Monitor reported.

Speaking to Arabi21, Abu Marzouk said that Hamas and the Palestinian people will not tolerate the continuation of the restrictions and siege imposed in the Gaza Strip.

There is a well-known American, Israeli and regional plan which aims to thwart the Palestinian resistance and undermine the victories achieved by it in the face of the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip last May, the official said.

The scheme reportedly includes tightening the Israeli siege on the Gaza Strip and deterring the movement from confronting any possible Israeli aggression on Jerusalem and the rest of Palestine.

According to MEMO, Abu Marzouk accused the Palestinian Authority of being involved in the scheme after support for the armed resistance option increased in May.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

