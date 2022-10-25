IN PHOTOS: Palestinians in Gaza Launch General Strike in Solidarity with Nablus

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Palestinians in Gaza launched a general strike in solidarity with the occupied West Bank City of Nablus.

All political groups in the besieged Strip called for people to take to the streets after the evening prayers on Tuesday, in solidarity with the popular uprising in the occupied West Bank and Jerusalem.

One of the leaders of the Nablus-based resistance group Lions’ Den, Tamer Kilani, was killed by Israeli forces on Sunday when an explosive device exploded in the Old City of Nablus.

The following day, five other Palestinians, including top Lions’ Den commander Wadee Al Hawah, were also killed in Nablus, and sixth Palestinian in Ramallah.

(All Photos: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)