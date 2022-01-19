IN PHOTOS: Seeking Warmth in Beith Lahia

With temperatures dropping to near freezing levels, Gazan families resort to such methods to stay warm. (Photo: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)

By Mahmoud Ajjour - Gaza

A Palestinian family in the town of Beith Lahia, northern Gaza Strip, seeks warmth by the flames of an open fire during a cold night in Gaza.

With temperatures dropping to near freezing levels, and with limited access to electricity, due to the Israeli siege, Gazan families resort to such methods to stay warm.

Despite their poverty, the Beith Lahia family seemed happy as they all gathered around the flames telling stories and singing for the little children. 

(All Photos: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)

- Mahmoud Ajjour is a Gaza-based photojournalist. He is the Palestine Chronicle's correspondent in the Gaza Strip.
