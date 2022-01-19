Jewish Settlers Uproot, Steal 30 Olive Trees in Masafer Yatta

Settler violence against Palestinians and their property is routine in the West Bank and is rarely prosecuted by Israeli authorities. (Photo: via Social Media)

Jewish settlers, on Tuesday,  uprooted and stole more than a dozen olive trees in Masafer Yatta, south of the West Bank city of Hebron (Al-Khalil), the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

According to Fouad Al-Imour, a local activist, a group of Jewish settlers cut the fence surrounding a 2-dunum plot of land and stole around 30 olive saplings.

The South Hebron Hills are located in Area C of the occupied West Bank. The area is subject to Israeli control and Palestinian residents are often targeted by illegal Jewish settlers.

The UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, Tor Wennesland, noted in his press briefing last month, “Settler-related violence remains at alarmingly high levels, amid continued tensions over settlement expansion and the annual olive harvest season.”

He added that “since the harvest began on 4 October, some 3,000 olive trees have been damaged or have had their harvest stolen.

“Physical attacks on Palestinian farmers, volunteers and humanitarian staff have also been recorded, some reportedly taking place in the presence of Israeli Security Forces.”

According to the Israeli human rights movement, Peace Now, there are about 666,000 settlers, 145 large settlements and 140 outposts in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem. All are illegal under international law.

