In Solidarity with Her Husband, Taghrid Al-Akhras Launches Hunger Strike (VIDEO)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The wife of Palestinian prisoner and hunger striker Maher al-Akhras announced on Wednesday that she will be joining her husband in his ongoing hunger strike.

Al-Akhras has just completed his 73rd day of hunger strike in protest of his arbitrary ‘administrative detention’ in Israel.

"Doctors say I might die any moment now.."

Taghrid al-Akhras told Al-Maydeen that she hopes that by joining her husband’s hunger strike, she will be able to attract more attention to his case and to his rapidly failing health.

Taghrid spoke of the lack of real solidarity with her husband, saying that the occupation authorities aim at killing him. “My husband’s health is constantly worsening and his spasms are now frequent and dangerous,” she said.

For his part, al-Akhras’ lawyer told Al-Maydeen that he – meaning al-Akhras – had refused an Israeli proposal to release him on November 26, insisting that he must be freed immediately.

Administrative detentions are illegal under international law for they are indefinite and lack any semblance of due process. Speaking from his Israeli hospital bed, al-Akhras said that he has only two choices, either freedom with his family or death within the confines of the “false Israeli justice system”.

Al-Akhras, 49, is from the Jenin area in the northern West Bank. He was arrested by the Israeli occupation under the administrative detention system, compelling him to start his hunger strike.

Last Tuesday, the Israeli authorities prevented journalists and Israeli members of the Knesset (Parliament) from visiting al-Akhras. His wife, Taghrid, was also denied visitations, leading her to start her own hunger strike as well.

