Israeli Forces Arrest 14 Palestinians, Including Injured Teen, in West Bank (VIDEOS)

Israeli forces Thursday overnight detained 14 Palestinians, including an injured teen, and ransacked homes across various parts of the West Bank, according to the Palestine Prisoner’s Society (PPS).

PPS confirmed in a press statement that Israeli forces re-arrested five former prisoners in multiple raids across Hebron district.

Four of the five detainees, including two 17-year-old teens, were identified as residents of the al-Arroub refugee camp, north of Hebron (Al-Khalil).

One of the teens, identified as Mahmoud Madi, sustained several injuries in the head from Israeli military gunfire. This is the fourth time for him to be arrested.

The fifth detainee was identified as a teacher from Adh-Dhahiriya city, southwest of Hebron.

In Jerusalem district, Israeli police stormed the al-Tur neighborhood, where they rounded up four Palestinians.

Police also conducted a similar raid into the al-Issawiya neighborhood, resulting in the detention of another.

This came as police deployed at the entrances of Al-Aqsa Mosque compound rounded up two Waqf-appointed guards, including one who was released several hours afterward.

In the northern West Bank, PPS confirmed that another Palestinian was detained as he attempted to cross a checkpoint at the eastern entrance of Qalqilya city. He was identified as a resident of the city.

Another was detained from Kafr Qallil town, south of Nablus city.

Meanwhile, the mayor of Tammun town, southeast of Tubas, told WAFA that Israeli military vehicles raided the town, where soldiers ransacked the family house of a prisoner, turning it upside down and seizing mobile phones.

During ensuing confrontations, soldiers opened fire towards local youngsters who attempted to block their entry. No casualties were reported though.

Israeli forces on a regular basis storm Palestinian cities and villages in the occupied West Bank to arrest Palestinian popular activists.

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)