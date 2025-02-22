‘Informal Brotherly Meeting’ – Arab Leaders Hold Talks in Riyadh over Gaza

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The meeting comes at a critical time for the region, amid US President Donald Trump’s proposal to forcibly displace the Palestinian population from Gaza and “take over” the enclave.

Arab leaders met in Riyadh on Friday to discuss a recovery plan for the Gaza Strip devastated by Israel’s 15-month-long military assault on the enclave.

The “informal brotherly meeting” was held at the invitation of Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman and attended by Jordan’s King Abdullah II, Qatar’s Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani of Qatar, Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Kuwait’s Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, and Bahraini Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, according to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

A friendly and fraternal meeting in Riyadh brings together the leaders of the Gulf states, the King of Jordan, and the President of Egypt pic.twitter.com/S1plzu1brG — Saudi Gazette (@Saudi_Gazette) February 21, 2025

The agency said the meeting “included consultations on various regional and international issues, with a focus on joint efforts to support the Palestinian cause and address developments in the Gaza Strip.”

‘Discussion was Confidential’

Trump’s plan has been strongly rejected by the Arab leaders, particularly Egypt and Jordan since the US President proposed that those countries take in the Gaza population.

📢 Trump claims his Gaza plan “really works” but insists he won’t force it. He also questioned why Israel “gave up” Gaza while ignoring the occupation. https://t.co/JRrR5id5TA pic.twitter.com/AJllXw1IDy — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) February 21, 2025

There was reportedly no official statement issued after the meeting, with the PSA reporting that the leaders welcomed the emergency Arab summit scheduled for March 4 in Cairo.

An AFP report cited “a source close to Saudi government” as saying that he did not expect a final statement to be issued as the “discussion was confidential.”

Cairo’s Plan

The proposed Cairo plan for Gaza’s reconstruction was structured in three phases, as outlined by former Egyptian diplomat Mohamed Hegazy, the Al Mayadeen news outlet reported.

Phase 1 was projected to last six months, focusing on immediate recovery efforts, including the removal of debris from war-damaged areas, the report noted. The early recovery efforts will also involve restoring basic utilities such as water, electricity, and sanitation, which are essential for stabilizing daily life in Gaza.

Phase 2 would involve organizing an international conference that brings together key stakeholders, including international donors, humanitarian organizations, and reconstruction experts. “This phase is crucial for establishing a coordinated and transparent framework for reconstruction, ensuring accountability and efficient allocation of resources,” according to Al Mayadeen.

Phase 3, as the final phase, would focus on providing permanent housing solutions and essential public services, including healthcare and education. “This phase also seeks to initiate a political track aimed at implementing a so-called ‘two-state’ solution,” the report said.

A ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas came into effect on January 19, bringing to a halt Israel’s genocidal assault on the enclave that has killed more than 48,000 Palestinians, the majority of whom were women and children, and injured over 100,000 more.

Israel also currently faces a case of genocide at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave, brought by South Africa and supported by several countries.

(PC, Al Mayadeen, Anadolu)