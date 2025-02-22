LIVE BLOG: 7th Prisoner Exchange Underway as West Bank Raids Continue – Day 505

The seventh batch of Israeli detainees is being released from Gaza as hundreds of Palestinian prisoners are set to be freed.
Meanwhile, Israeli forces have intensified their attacks on the occupied West Bank, storming several cities, towns, and refugee camps.
Negev Arabs Steering Committee: Palestinians in Israel Received Qassam’s Message with Pride
COMMITTEE STATEMENT: The head of the Supreme Steering Committee for the Negev Arabs stated that the Qassam Brigades’ decision to hand over Hisham al-Sayed in Gaza without a ceremony was a gesture of respect for Palestinians inside Israel. The committee head added that Palestinians within Israel received Qassam’s message with pride and honor, viewing it as an expression of shared destiny and unity.
Lapid: Government Must Move Toward Second Phase
REUTERS: Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid stated, “The government must choose life over pain and move toward the second phase of the prisoner exchange deal.”
Palestinian Prisoners Write Message on Cell Walls
YEDIOTH AHRONOTH: Palestinian prisoners wrote on their cell walls before their release: “We will not forgive, we will not forget, and we will not kneel.”
Israeli President Stresses Importance of Recovering Captives by All Means
REUTERS: Israeli President Isaac Herzog stated, “We are obligated to do everything possible to return the abductees from Gaza by all means and methods.” He added that completing the prisoner exchange deal is a moral act, and all prisoners in Gaza must be returned.
Israel Confirms Receipt of 3 Captives
ISRAELI ARMY: The Israeli army confirmed receiving the three prisoners released from central Gaza. The occupation army added that it is preparing to receive the final prisoner, who will later be transferred to the Red Cross.
Israel Hands Hamas List of Prisoners
AL-JAZEERA: Sources told Al-Jazeera that Israel handed Hamas, through mediators, a list of women and children prisoners.
Handover Ceremony Begins for 3 Israeli Prisoners in Nuseirat
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: The handover ceremony of three Israeli prisoners held by Palestinian resistance to the Red Cross has begun in Nuseirat, central Gaza.
Al-Qassam: Handing Over One Prisoner Without Ceremony
AL-JAZEERA: Sources told Al-Jazeera that Al-Qassam Brigades decided to hand over Hisham al-Sayed without a ceremony out of respect for Palestinian citizens of Israel. Al-Qassam added that the occupation army abandoned this prisoner for 10 years because he is a Palestinian citizen of Israel, despite having served in its ranks.
Red Cross Arrives at Handover Point in Nuseirat
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Red Cross vehicles have arrived at the handover point for Israeli prisoners in Nuseirat, central Gaza.
Red Cross Heads to Second Handover Site in Nuseirat
ISRAELI ARMY RADIO: The Red Cross is heading to the second handover site in Nuseirat, central Gaza. Meanwhile, the Israeli Prison Service announced preparations to release Palestinian detainees from Ofer and Ketziot prisons.
Initial Assessment Indicates Stable Condition of Released Prisoners
CHANNEL 12: The Red Cross’s initial assessment indicates the released prisoners are in stable condition.
Hamas: Prisoner Handover Reflects Our Unity
HAMAS:
The resistance’s success in exchanging six prisoners today confirms its commitment to the agreement, while the occupation continues to delay implementation.
The handover reflects national unity among our people and factions, while the occupation faces internal division and mutual accusations.
The Israeli public has two choices: receive their prisoners in coffins or embrace them alive under the resistance’s terms.
We are ready for the second phase and prepared for a comprehensive exchange, including a ceasefire and occupation withdrawal.
We warn against the occupation reneging on the agreement and emphasize that negotiation is the only path to prisoners’ return.
Netanyahu’s attempts to escape his army’s defeat in Gaza by committing massacres in the West Bank will not break our people’s will.
Our treatment of prisoners is based on our religious and moral values, while our prisoners suffer torture and repression in occupation jails.
The occupation’s prevention of exiled prisoners’ families from traveling exposes its violations and defeat.
Our people and resistance will continue the struggle for land and holy sites until the establishment of a Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital.
Red Cross Arrives at Rafah Handover Site
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Red Cross vehicles have arrived at the handover site in Rafah for the Israeli prisoners.
The handover ceremony of Israeli prisoners has begun in Rafah.
Red Cross En Route to Receive Prisoners from Rafah
CHANNEL 13: The Red Cross is en route to receive prisoners from Rafah, with authorities preparing to receive them.
Al-Qassam Displays Israeli Weapons Captured in Rafah Battles
AL-QASSAM SOURCE: A source in Al-Qassam Brigades stated that the handover ceremony will include a display of Israeli weapons captured during battles in Rafah.
Al-Qassam Announces Names of Two Israeli Prisoners to Be Released
AL-JAZEERA: A source in Al-Qassam told Al-Jazeera that Afra Mengistu and Tal Shoham will be released in Rafah, southern Gaza.
Israeli Army Prepares to Receive Prisoners from Two Gaza Sites
ISRAELI ARMY: The Israeli army is preparing to receive prisoners from two sites in Gaza.
Release Operation to Take Place in Rafah and Central Gaza
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: The release of six Israeli prisoners will occur at two sites: Rafah and central Gaza.
Forensic Institute Confirms Shiri Bibas’ Body
CHANNEL 12: The forensic institute confirmed the body handed over to Israel is that of Shiri Bibas.
Israeli Special Forces Raid Area in Northern Jerusalem
AL-JAZEERA: Israeli special forces raided the Airport Street area in Kafr Aqab, northern occupied Jerusalem.
