LIVE BLOG: 7th Prisoner Exchange Underway as West Bank Raids Continue – Day 505

HAMAS:

The resistance’s success in exchanging six prisoners today confirms its commitment to the agreement, while the occupation continues to delay implementation.

The handover reflects national unity among our people and factions, while the occupation faces internal division and mutual accusations.

The Israeli public has two choices: receive their prisoners in coffins or embrace them alive under the resistance’s terms.

We are ready for the second phase and prepared for a comprehensive exchange, including a ceasefire and occupation withdrawal.

We warn against the occupation reneging on the agreement and emphasize that negotiation is the only path to prisoners’ return.

Netanyahu’s attempts to escape his army’s defeat in Gaza by committing massacres in the West Bank will not break our people’s will.

Our treatment of prisoners is based on our religious and moral values, while our prisoners suffer torture and repression in occupation jails.

The occupation’s prevention of exiled prisoners’ families from traveling exposes its violations and defeat.

Our people and resistance will continue the struggle for land and holy sites until the establishment of a Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital.