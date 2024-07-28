‘Dancing on Blood of Our Children’ – Bereaved Druze Village Rejects Israeli Ministers (VIDEOS)

July 28, 2024 Blog, News, Videos
Mourners protested the participation of Israeli ministers in the funeral of 12 people killed in a rocket attack in Israel-occupied Golan Heights. (Photo: video grab, via QNN)

Mourners protested the participation of Israeli ministers in the funeral of 12 people killed in a rocket attack in Israel-occupied Golan Heights on Saturday.

Israel has linked the attack on a football field in the Druze town of Majdal Shams to Lebanon’s Hezbollah group, which denied any responsibility.

Footage aired by Israeli media showed mourners protesting the presence of Israeli ministers, including far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, at the funeral.

“Get out of here, you criminal. We don’t want you in the Golan,” one protester shouted at Smotrich.

Israeli Environment Protection Minister Idit Silman, Economy Minister Nir Barkat and Energy Minister Eli Cohen faced similar protests.

According to the Israeli daily Yedioth Ahronoth, the Druze Authorities Forum sent a letter to Israeli government ministers requesting them not to attend the funeral.

“Do not come. Given the sensitivity of the situation, we ask not to turn this massacre into a political event. We demand a quiet religious funeral according to Druze customs,” read the letter.

The newspaper quoted a resident of the town addressing the ministers: “You have come to dance on the blood of our children.”

Earlier, Iran had warned Israel against “any new adventure towards Lebanon” using the Majdal Shams attack in the Syrian Golan Heights which killed 12 Druze as a “pretext”.

“The Israeli apartheid regime seeks to divert public attention from its atrocities in Palestine with a fabricated scenario,” Nasser Kanaani, spokesperson for Iran’s Foreign Ministry, said in a statement on Sunday.

He pointed out that the attack follows “ten months of mass murder in the Gaza Strip and the massacre of Palestinian children and women.”

Majdal Shams Attack – Iran Warns Israel Against ‘Any New Adventure’ in Lebanon 

Hezbollah has categorically denied any involvement in the deadly missile strike that hit a football stadium in the village of Majdal Shams on Saturday, contrary to Israeli claims.

(Anadolu, PC)

