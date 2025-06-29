Iran Reveals Only 5% of Defensive Power Used in Response to Israeli Aggression

Iranian commander Mohammad-Reza Naghdi said Tehran used less than 5% of its defensive capabilities in response to Israel’s June 13 aggression, stressing that Iran’s core military strength remains fully intact.

Iran employed less than 5% of its defensive capabilities during its response to the Israeli assault on the country, according to Brigadier General Mohammad-Reza Naghdi, deputy commander for coordination of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), as reported by Press TV.

In a televised interview on Saturday, Naghdi explained that activation did not equate to depletion.

“By ‘activated,’ I don’t mean ‘spent.’ It simply means that five percent of our defense units were engaged with the enemy,” he clarified.

The Brigadier General stressed that Iran’s “principal capabilities remain untouched and have not entered the fray at all,” adding that “the full magnitude of our forces has yet to reveal itself.”

Naghdi’s remarks followed Israel’s unprovoked aggression on June 13, which prompted Iran to launch a retaliatory salvo of ballistic missiles—including hypersonic variants—targeting nuclear, military, and industrial sites across the occupied Palestinian territories.

Footage from the aftermath showed substantial damage to several Israeli military facilities, including airbases involved in the original attack.

Western military analysts confirmed that the United States deployed at least two of its seven global THAAD missile defense systems to bolster Israel.

The cost of these support operations was estimated at over $800 million during the 12-day conflict.

Despite this support, Iran’s missile response exposed critical weaknesses in Israel’s defense infrastructure.

While Iran’s retaliation was primarily executed via its air and missile capabilities, Naghdi pointed out that the core strength of Iran’s military resides in its ground forces.

“We are well-equipped to fight. Perhaps we could continue striking the enemy with missiles at this pace for several years,” he concluded.

(PC, Al Mayadeen)