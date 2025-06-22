Iran Threatens to Close Strait of Hormuz amid Direct War with US and Israel

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

According to Iranian media, the Iranian Parliament has approved a proposal to shut the strait, pending the final approval of the Supreme National Security Council.

Tensions in the Gulf reached a critical point on Sunday as Iranian lawmakers and military officials signaled serious intentions to close the Strait of Hormuz, a key global oil transit chokepoint, amid direct military confrontation with the United States and Israel.

Sara Fallahi, a member of the Iranian Parliament’s National Security Committee, confirmed that the issue will be discussed in a special session of the committee, following the recent escalation.

A member of the same committee stated that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) is “prepared to close the Strait of Hormuz if necessary and circumstances require it.”

The Deputy Commander of the IRGC, Esmail Kowsari, reiterated that the closure “is on the table” and that a decision will be made accordingly.

Meanwhile, the commander of the IRGC’s naval forces reportedly told the Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth that the strait could be shut down “within hours,” though no official timetable has been set.

In response, US Vice President J.D. Vance warned that any Iranian attempt to disrupt shipping in the strait “would be suicidal.” Speaking to NBC News, Vance also claimed that Washington received indirect messages from Tehran in the hours following the recent US military strikes.

The Strait of Hormuz is a narrow but vital maritime corridor between the Persian Gulf and the Arabian Sea, serving as the passage for about two-thirds of the world’s oil shipments. It is often referred to as the “lifeline of the industrialized world.”

The debate over closing the strait comes amid rapidly escalating hostilities between Iran, Israel, and the United States.

Early Sunday morning, US President Donald Trump announced that American warplanes had launched a direct attack on three of Iran’s most critical nuclear sites: the Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan facilities. The strikes marked Washington’s official entry into Israel’s war on Iran, which began on June 13.

Later on Sunday, the IRGC issued a televised statement declaring that Washington had now placed itself “on the front line” of the war.

Describing the US-Israeli strike as a “flagrant violation” of international law and the UN Charter, the Guards warned that Iran’s response would exceed “the calculations of the aggressor camp.” Any further attacks on Iranian soil, the statement said, would be met with strikes that would make the attackers “regret it.”

The statement also confirmed that Iran had identified the takeoff locations of the aircraft used in the strikes and placed them under surveillance.

The IRGC asserted that the wide distribution of US bases in the region reflected weakness rather than power.

Surprise Strikes

Fars News Agency, quoting Iranian sources, reported that Tehran is planning “surprise operations” against Israel while continuing to monitor US bases in the region. The aim, according to these sources, is to “eliminate Israel as America’s forward base” without allowing US intervention to derail Iran’s plans.

Major General Mohammad Pakpour, the new IRGC commander, pledged that strikes on Israel “will not cease,” calling this a sensitive and delicate moment for Iran.

For his part, Colonel Iman Tajik, spokesman for Operation True Promise 3, described the US airstrike as a “blatant and unprecedented crime,” emphasizing that the operation would continue in response to what he called “aggression and crimes” by the United States and Israel.

Tajik warned that Iran was prepared to use “options outside the aggressors’ understanding and calculations,” adding that US military infrastructure in the region had already been marked for retaliation.

Iranian lawmakers also confirmed that the country is seriously considering withdrawing from the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty in response to the targeting of its nuclear infrastructure.

Officials say the US attack further undermines Tehran’s trust in international frameworks and agreements meant to protect peaceful nuclear programs.

Israel’s offensive on Iran began on June 13, with attacks on nuclear facilities, missile installations, and senior military and scientific figures.

In response, Iran launched ballistic missiles and drones into Israeli territory. The war has now escalated into a direct military confrontation involving the United States, marking a major shift in the regional balance of power.

(PC, AJA)