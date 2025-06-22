Iran Condemns US, Israel’s Nuclear Facility Attack, Calls for Urgent UN Session

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Araghchi condemns the US and Israel’s attack on Iran’s nuclear facilities, calling for urgent UN action and reaffirming Iran’s right to self-defense.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi strongly condemned the recent attack by the United States and Israel on Iran’s nuclear facilities, stating that they have crossed a major red line, making it increasingly difficult to return to negotiations.

He called for an urgent session of the United Nations Security Council to address the issue, emphasizing the serious consequences of this military aggression.

Araghchi accused the United States of bearing full responsibility for the repercussions of the attack, stating that it directly undermines the principle of nuclear non-proliferation.

He expressed his outrage over US President Donald Trump’s actions, accusing him of betraying Iran and yielding to the ambitions of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, a leader sought by the International Criminal Court for his role in war crimes.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran considers it its right to stand with all its might against US military aggression and the crimes committed by this rogue regime, and to defend the security and national interests of Iran,” Araghchi said.

The Iranian foreign minister highlighted the gravity of the situation, warning that remaining silent in response to these aggressive actions would lead the world into a dangerous phase.

He stated that his country “has been attacked, and will continue to exercise its legitimate right to self-defense,” emphasizing that Iran, as a sovereign nation, is entitled to retaliate.

Araghchi also pointed out that the attack involved Israel, which is playing a significant role in these actions, calling it “dirty work,” as claimed by the German chancellor.

In a statement of defiance, Araghchi said that Iran would never compromise on its sovereignty and independence, reiterating the nation’s commitment to defending its people, land, and rights.

Araghchi made it clear that Iran is fully committed to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), but noted that the treaty could no longer protect the country from these threats.

He stressed the urgency of holding international institutions accountable, urging the United Nations and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to take swift action.

“The United Nations and the IAEA must condemn these attacks,” he stated, calling for the IAEA to fulfill its legal duties in response to the assault on Iran’s peaceful nuclear facilities.

The foreign minister also warned that the Trump administration’s threats of further attacks would have serious consequences for global security, urging the international community to act decisively to protect peace and prevent further escalation.

He emphasized that the international community must come together to address this act of aggression and uphold the principles of international law.

(PC, AJA)