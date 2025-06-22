Washington’s strike on Iranian nuclear facilities draws condemnation, concern, and urgent diplomatic appeals.

World leaders responded with a mix of alarm, condemnation, and appeals for de-escalation following the United States’ bombing of three Iranian nuclear facilities early Sunday.

Below is a summary of the most prominent regional and international positions:

Saudi Arabia

The Kingdom expressed deep concern over recent developments and urged the international community to intensify efforts toward a political resolution that would end the crisis amid these highly sensitive circumstances.

Qatar

Qatar voiced regret over the worsening situation following the attacks on Iranian nuclear sites, expressing serious concern about the evolving crisis.

The Foreign Ministry emphasized the urgent need to halt all military operations and return to diplomatic dialogue. It warned that continued tensions could have disastrous consequences at both the regional and global levels, urging all sides to exercise restraint and wisdom.

Iraq

Baghdad strongly condemned the US strikes, warning that the escalation threatens regional peace and stability.

“The continuation of these attacks will lead to dangerous repercussions beyond the borders of any one country,” said government spokesperson Bassem al-Awadi, adding that military actions are no substitute for diplomacy.

United Kingdom

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer stated that Iran must never be allowed to acquire a nuclear weapon, affirming that the US acted to counter this threat.

He described Iran’s nuclear program as a serious risk to international security and called on Tehran to return to negotiations to restore regional stability.

NATO

A NATO official told the Reuters news agency that the alliance is closely monitoring the situation.

European Union

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas urged all parties to avoid further escalation. In a statement on X, she wrote:

“Iran must not be allowed to develop a nuclear weapon, as this poses a threat to global security.”

Kallas also said EU foreign ministers would convene Monday to discuss the situation.

New Zealand

Foreign Minister Winston Peters expressed deep concern about the ongoing military operations in the Middle East and stressed the importance of avoiding further escalation.

He reaffirmed New Zealand’s support for diplomatic solutions.

Australia

The Australian government reiterated that Iran’s nuclear and missile programs pose a serious threat to global peace and security.

A spokesperson called for calm and emphasized that diplomacy must prevail in such a volatile situation.

Venezuela

Foreign Minister Yván Gil condemned what he described as “US military aggression” against Iran and demanded an immediate end to hostilities.

Cuba

President Miguel Díaz-Canel condemned the US strikes as a dangerous escalation that violates international law and the UN Charter.

He warned that the attack could plunge humanity into an irreversible crisis.

Chile

President Gabriel Boric described the US strikes on Iran as illegal.

Mexico

Mexico’s Foreign Ministry issued an urgent call for diplomatic dialogue, urging all parties in the Middle East to de-escalate.

It reaffirmed the country’s peaceful principles and emphasized the priority of restoring regional coexistence.

United Nations

UN Secretary-General António Guterres described the US airstrikes as a “dangerous escalation in a region on the brink.”

“At this critical moment, it is imperative to avoid a spiral of chaos,” he said, emphasizing that “there is no military solution. The only path forward is diplomacy. The only hope is peace.”

United States

The US strikes drew criticism from Democratic leaders.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries accused President Donald Trump of pushing the nation toward war without congressional approval.

“President Trump has misled the country about his intentions and launched unauthorized military action, risking a disastrous conflict in the Middle East,” Jeffries said.

Hamas

The Palestinian movement Hamas condemned the US bombing as “criminal aggression.”

“This blatant act of hegemonic force reflects a policy of lawlessness and violates international norms and conventions,” it said, warning of the dangerous consequences of escalation.

Ansarallah

The political bureau of Yemen’s Ansarallah movement condemned the US strikes as a “brutal and cowardly aggression” against Iranian sovereignty.

They warned that this act constitutes a grave violation of international law and poses a direct threat to regional and global security.

(PC, AJA)