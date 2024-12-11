Iran’s Khamenei Reveals Extent of Israeli, US Involvement in Syria’s Chaos

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution in Iran, Sayyed Ali Khamenei, has stated that the events in Syria were directed from American and Israeli command centers.

During his speech on Wednesday, Khamenei emphasized that Iran possesses “evidence that leaves no room for doubt” to substantiate this claim.

He underlined the involvement of a “neighboring country,” which, according to him, “played an overt role in the events in Syria and continues to do so, as is evident to all,” adding that “the primary force behind the conspiracy, the planning, and the command centers were in America and the Zionist entity.”

Khamenei asserted that “the power of the Resistance will expand further than ever before, encompassing the entire region.”

“The Resistance remains steadfast,” he said. “The more pressure it faces, the stronger it becomes. The more crimes committed against it, the greater its legitimacy,” the Iranian leader explained.

“The more they fight the Resistance, the broader its front becomes. I assure you, it will grow stronger and encompass the entire region.”

He further emphasized, “Those who naively think that weakening the Resistance will weaken Iran do not understand what Resistance means. I assure you, Iran is strong and resilient, and it will only grow stronger.”

Addressing the occupation of Syrian territories in recent days, Khamenei remarked, “It is certain that these attackers, each with their own goals, and with objectives that vary from one another, are seeking to occupy land in northern or southern Syria.”

He noted that “the Americans are a party in this war that has devastated Syria, during which the Israeli entity occupied lands extending to the outskirts of Damascus.” He added that they “participated in the Israeli aggression on Syria by launching airstrikes, which may have targeted infrastructure.”

Explaining that “the US is trying to establish a foothold in the region; these are their aims,” he reiterated that “with time, it will become clear that they will not achieve any of these goals.”

He emphasized that “Resistance means confronting the United States in the region, where the peoples refuse to be enslaved by the Americans.”

In conclusion, once again, Khamenei reaffirmed the historic position of the Axis of Resistance, stressing that “the US will also fail to establish a foothold, and with God’s blessing, strength, and power, the Resistance Front will drive the Americans out of the region.”

Hezbollah’s Iron Fist

On a parallel note, Khamenei stated that the heavy blow Hezbollah dealt to the Israeli occupation following the assassination of Hasan Nasrallah forced Israel to accept a ceasefire, emphasizing that “Hezbollah’s iron fist has proven to be stronger, despite the unprecedented strikes targeting it.”

He added that “despite these ‘blows’, Hezbollah demonstrated its ability to endure and challenge the Israeli army, which failed to achieve its objectives.”

Khamenei further elaborated that “Hezbollah, Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad, and Palestinian factions have resisted despite pressures and conspiracies,” pointing out that the people of the region have proven their steadfastness alongside Palestine, even after 76 years of occupation, undermining hopes that the issue would be forgotten.

He stressed that “the crimes of the Israeli entity in Gaza, the West Bank, and Lebanon do not, in any way, signify a victory for it.”

Khamenei also described ISIS as a destabilizing bomb in the region, from Iraq to Syria, with the ultimate goal of undermining the security of the Islamic Republic. He noted that “the Iranian people take pride in their army and the Revolutionary Guard, who have faced numerous conspiracies.”

Israel’s Invasion

Israeli Security Minister Israel Katz announced on Tuesday the creation of a “sterile security zone” in southern Syria to prevent “terrorist threats” to “Israel.”

During a visit to the naval forces station in Haifa, Katz stated that the Israeli occupation forces are finalizing their deployment in the buffer zone along the Golan Heights.

“The Israel Defense Force is currently completing its deployment in the buffer zone and in dominant positions to protect the residents of the Golan Heights and the citizens of the state of Israel. Together with the Prime Minister, I instructed the Israel Defense Forces to create a security zone in southern Syria that is sterile from weapons and terrorist threats,” Katz said.

Reports from Syria’s Al-Watan newspaper suggest the Israeli army has moved into the south of Damascus Governorate, seizing the village of Heeneh and advancing toward Khan Alsheh in the Qatana area near the Lebanese border.

Meanwhile, Israeli Army Radio reported over 250 airstrikes targeting military assets in Syria since the recent political upheaval, including bases, fighter jets, and missile warehouses.

(PC, Al-Mayadeen)