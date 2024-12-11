Extent of Damage Revealed – Israel Destroys Syria’s Military Capabilities

The Israeli occupation army announced the destruction of up to 80 percent of the military capabilities of the Syrian army in the last 48 hours.

The Israeli occupation army announced that it had attacked during the past 48 hours most of the strategic weapons stockpile in Syria, as part of what it called Operation ‘Saham Al-Bashan’.

In the details, the Israeli army said that two sites belonging to the Syrian navy were attacked in the ports of Al-Bayda and Latakia on Monday, where 15 naval vessels of the Syrian navy were docking.

Among the targets were dozens of sea-to-sea missiles, with a range of between 80 and 190 kilometers, each carrying tens of kilograms of explosives that threaten Israeli naval vessels, the Israeli army said.

It also said that it carried out about 350 airstrikes targeting surface-to-air missile batteries of various types, Syrian Air Force airports, and dozens of targets of various production sites in the areas of Damascus, Homs, Tartous, Latakia, and Palmyra.

These intense airstrikes destroyed many weapons, including Scud missiles, cruise missiles, surface-to-sea missiles, surface-to-air missiles, surface-to-surface missiles, drones, fighter jets, attack helicopters, radars, tanks, hangars, and others, the Israeli army claimed.

It said that the so-called Northern Command had targeted more than 130 targets on Syrian territory, including weapons depots, military buildings, rocket launchers, and firing sites.

The Israeli army estimated on Tuesday evening that “between 70 to 80 percent of the Syrian army’s military capabilities have been destroyed over the past 48 hours.”

The Israeli newspaper Maariv said the Israeli army attacked about 400 strategic targets in Syria over the past two days, in one of the largest operations in Israel’s history.

The Israeli media pointed out that what Israel is doing is the systematic elimination of the Syrian air force, noting that according to sources in the Israeli Air Force, the attacks are expected to continue in the coming days.

(Al-Mayadeen, PC)