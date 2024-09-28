Iran’s Khamenei to Israel: Lebanon Will Make Aggressors Regret Their Crimes

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei issued a message on Saturday regarding the recent developments in Lebanon.

In his message, Khamenei condemned the killing of civilians in Lebanon, describing it as a reflection of the brutal nature of the Zionists.

He argued that this act further exposed the short-sightedness and flawed policies of the Israeli leadership.

Khamenei criticized the Zionist regime for failing to learn from their year-long war in Gaza, stating that the mass killing of women, children, and civilians had no impact on the Resistance.

He emphasized that “now they are conducting the same foolish policy in Lebanon.”

Khamenei also issued a warning to the Zionist regime, asserting that they are incapable of causing significant harm to Hezbollah’s robust structure in Lebanon.

“All the Resistance forces of the region are with Hezbollah and support it,” he noted.

Khamenei further stressed that the fate of the region will be determined by the Resistance forces, highlighting the collective memory of the Lebanese people regarding Hezbollah’s past actions against the Zionists.

He expressed hope that Lebanon will once again make the aggressors regret their crimes.

“It is obligatory for all Muslims to stand with the people of Lebanon and the proud Hezbollah with their resources and help them in confronting the usurping, cruel, and evil regime,” he said.

Beirut Attack

The Israeli army claimed on Saturday that it assassinated Hezbollah’s Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah when it launched a massive airstrike targeting a residential area in the southern suburbs of Beirut on Friday.

According to the Lebanese news network Al-Mayadeen, at least six buildings were destroyed in the attack, which was reportedly carried out with 2,000-pound bunker-busting bombs.

According to the Lebanese Health Ministry, at least six people were killed and 91 were wounded. However, the death toll is likely to rise as the Lebanese Civil Defense said in a statement that hundreds of people are still missing.

At least 720 people have been killed and thousands were wounded in Israeli attacks across Lebanon, according to the country’s health ministry.

(PC, Mehr)