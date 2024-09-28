War Escalates – Hezbollah Targets Israeli Air Base as Israel Launches Largest Assault in Years

Israeli media has reported explosions in Tel Aviv and other areas of central Israel, while five rocket barrages were launched from southern Lebanon toward Israeli positions in the Galilee.

In response, the Israeli military bombed the Bekaa region in eastern Lebanon and the southern suburbs of Beirut.

The Israeli army confirmed monitoring five rockets fired from Lebanon, one of which landed in an open area in central Israel.

Israeli Channel 12 reported that 16 rockets were fired from Lebanon towards the Galilee, with one landing in the sea near Nahariya.

Sirens were activated in more than 100 locations across the Galilee and Marj Ibn Amer, as reported by the Walla news site.

A civilian cries for help beneath the rubble of a building struck by an Israeli airstrike in the southern suburbs of Beirut. pic.twitter.com/PXtZwEYXx1 — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) September 28, 2024

The Israeli Home Front Command confirmed that sirens were sounding in the Upper and Central Galilee, northern Golan Heights, and Safed areas, while Israeli radio mentioned continuous sirens in Haifa Bay, Wadi Ara, and northern West Bank settlements.

Hezbollah later claimed responsibility for bombing the Kabri settlement with a barrage of Fadi-1 missiles and targeting the Israeli Ramat David air base near Haifa with Fadi-3 missiles.

The group stated that the attack was in solidarity with the Palestinian people in Gaza and in response to Israel’s ongoing military operations in Lebanon.

The Fadi missiles, used by Hezbollah for the first time in the current conflict, are area-effect weapons that target wide zones rather than specific points.

AL-MAYADEEN: Lebanon: Medium-range missiles were fired from Lebanon towards northern occupied Palestine. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG https://t.co/t2d7qmXVSQ pic.twitter.com/5ItFNkkIBn — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) September 28, 2024

This was Hezbollah’s first operation following an intense night of Israeli airstrikes, during which over 40 raids hit various areas, marking the most significant attack since the 2006 war. The Israeli army claimed to have targeted Hezbollah ammunition production sites, but Hezbollah denied this.

Meanwhile, Israeli forces continued attacks on Lebanon’s Bekaa Valley.

Israeli warplanes also carried out multiple raids on buildings in Beirut’s southern suburbs, resulting in large fires and severe destruction.

Although the exact number of casualties was unclear, reports indicated at least eight deaths, according to the Lebanese News Agency.

Additional raids targeted the towns of Adloun, Zrarieh, and Kafour in southern Lebanon, as well as areas in Mount Lebanon and the central Bekaa Valley.

In eastern Lebanon, towns in the Baalbek district were hit with multiple Israeli airstrikes, and more than 20 towns across southern Lebanon were bombarded after midnight.

In response, Lebanon’s Ministry of Health called on hospitals outside the affected zones to prepare to receive casualties.

Since Monday, Israel has conducted the most intense attack on Lebanon in years, with 726 reported deaths and 2,173 injuries by Friday morning.

(PC, AJA)