GAZA LIVE BLOG: Israel Massacres Hundreds in Central, South Gaza | Ongoing Resistance in Jabaliya, Bureij, Khan Yunis | More US Weapons to Israel – DAY 80

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Famine, thirst, genocide, and international neglect define the state of affairs in Gaza on the 80th day of the war. Relentless Israeli bombardment massacred hundreds of Palestinians in Meghazi, Deir Al-Balah, Bureij, Nuseirat, Khan Yunis and Jabaliya. Large shipments of US weapons continue to arrive in Israel, as Washington still refuses to call for a ceasefire. Yet Palestinian Resistance continues to repel advancing Israeli troops throughout Gaza. According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 20,424 Palestinians have been killed, and 54,036 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7. Palestinian and international estimates say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

LATEST UPDATES:

Monday, December 25, 12:00 pm (GMT+3)

FORMER ISREALI INTELLIGENCE CHIEF: “The war goals are unrealistic, and will only end with the return of the kidnapped.”

HEZBOLLAH: We targeted “enemy soldiers in the vicinity of the Mitat barracks with appropriate weapons.”

AL-JAZEERA: Sirens sounded in Netiv Haasara in the northern Gaza Strip.

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli military helicopters transported several wounded soldiers from Gaza to Soroka Hospital in Bir al Saba (Beersheba) this morning.

AL-QUDS BRIGADES: We bombed enemy military crowds on Street 5 in the Al-Taqaddim axes, east of Khan Yunis, with 60-caliber mortar shells.

ISRAELI MEDIA: The General Assembly of the Israeli Knesset will hold a special session on Monday regarding Israeli detainees in the Gaza Strip, in the presence of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and a number of families.

Monday, December 25, 11:00 am (GMT+3)

AL-QUDS BRIGADES: We bombed a military vehicle position in Juhr al-Dik.

ISRAELI CHANNEL 14: There was a serious injury following a car explosion in Haifa.

AL-JAZEERA: Eight missiles were fired from southern Lebanon toward Israeli military sites in the vicinity of the Sa’sa settlement.

AL-JAZEERA: An Israeli military helicopter bombed areas in Jabaliya, north of the Gaza Strip.

IRAN: We deal responsibly with maritime security, and Washington is not in a position to accuse us.

Monday, December 25, 10:00 am (GMT+3)

ISRAELI MEDIA: Anti-tank missiles were fired from Lebanon towards the towns of Doviv and Matat in the Upper Galilee.

AL-JAZEERA: The death toll resulting from the Israeli bombing of central Gaza has risen to 95 since Sunday night.

AL-AQSA MARTYRS HOSPITAL SPOKESMAN: A large number of martyrs and wounded are still under the rubble.

ISRAELI CHANNEL 12: t the Israeli army targeted several sites belonging to Hezbollah in southern Lebanon.

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli raids were renewed on several areas in the central and southern Gaza Strip.

AL-JAZEERA: A series of Israeli raids targeted the vicinity of the towns of Aita al-Shaab and Ramia in the central sector of southern Lebanon.

ISRAELI AMBASSADOR TO WASHINGTON: it is in Tel Aviv’s interest to reach an agreement to release the “hostages” in Gaza.

Monday, December 25, 09:00 am (GMT+3)

A large number of the dead piling up in the yard of the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir Al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip. Israeli bombardment of central Gaza has killed and wounded hundreds. 23 Palestinians reportedly killed as a result of Israeli shelling of a house in Ma’an area, east of Khan Younis, in southern Gaza.

