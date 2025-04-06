Resistance Operations Target Israeli Forces in Qalqilya, Nablus amid West Bank Raids

Israel’s assault on the West Bank continues with military raids, arrests, and settler violence, while Palestinian resistance responds with gunfire and explosives.

Palestinian resistance fighters targeted Israeli occupation forces in Qalqilya and Nablus, as two Palestinians were wounded by Israeli gunfire amid fresh military raids across the occupied West Bank on Saturday night and into dawn Sunday.

Citing Palestinian journalist Adi Jaar, a specialist in West Bank affairs, Al-Jazeera reported that resistance fighters opened fire on Israeli forces during a raid on the town of Azzun, located east of Qalqilya, on Saturday evening.

According to Jaar, the Israeli military responded by dispatching reinforcements to Azzun, sealing off the town’s entrances and conducting extensive search operations. Several areas east of Qalqilya were also placed under lockdown.

The journalist added that elsewhere, resistance fighters hurled two hand grenades at an Israeli military checkpoint near the Homesh settlement on the same evening.

By early Sunday, local sources confirmed that Israeli forces had withdrawn from Azzun after storming multiple homes in the town.

In Nablus, also situated in the northern West Bank, Al-Aqsa TV cited local sources who said that resistance fighters targeted Israeli troops with an explosive device as the soldiers withdrew from the Balata al-Balad neighborhood Saturday night.

The same sources reported that the Israeli forces detained two young Palestinian men during their operation.

Also in the northern West Bank, Palestinian sources said that Israeli troops fired flares over the skies of Tammun, in the Tubas Governorate, during the early hours of Sunday.

Bullets and Raids

A medical source told Al-Jazeera that two Palestinians were injured early Sunday by Israeli gunfire near the apartheid wall in the Wadi al-Hummus area, northeast of Bethlehem.

Simultaneously, Israeli forces stormed the Aqabat Jaber refugee camp in Jericho, according to Palestinian sources. Other incursions were reported in Al-Fawar refugee camp, Yatta town south of Hebron (Al-Khalil), and Za’tara, east of Bethlehem.

In a related development, illegal Israeli Jewish settlers—escorted by Israeli occupation forces—attacked farmers and vehicles near Al-Mughayyir village, northeast of Ramallah, on Saturday evening.

According to the official Palestinian News Agency WAFA, a local official said settlers threw stones at Palestinians and their vehicles at the western entrance of the village.

These latest incursions and attacks are part of an ongoing Israeli campaign targeting refugee camps across the northern West Bank, which has resulted in widespread destruction and the displacement of tens of thousands of Palestinians.

