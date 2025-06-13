Iran’s Pezeshkian: Israel’s Crime Will Be Met with a ‘Wise and Resolute’ Reply

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, in a televised address on Friday, condemned what he described as a “savage and criminal assault” by Israel on Tehran and other Iranian cities.

The overnight attack, according to Iranian officials, resulted in the deaths of several senior military commanders, nuclear scientists, and civilians, including women and children.

Pezeshkian warned that the Islamic Republic would respond in a “wise, strong, and resolute” manner. He urged Iranians to remain united in the face of what he described as a campaign of psychological warfare, saying, “the Iranian nation, with the help of Almighty God and a noble spirit, will respond to the brutal crime of the occupying regime.”

The president characterized the Israeli attack as a flagrant violation of international law and reiterated that aggression is “inherent to the nature of the Zionist regime.” He added that Iran has long pursued regional peace and dialogue but will not remain silent in the face of such crimes.

In a phone call with Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi echoed the president’s statements, condemning the Israeli strikes as a “brazen violation” of international law. Araqchi demanded international condemnation, particularly from the European Union, and vowed a “definite and decisive” response.

Tajani reportedly told Araqchi that Italy had communicated to Israeli officials that the attacks were “unacceptable and must stop,” adding that Italy is ready to help revive dialogue aimed at restoring regional stability.

High-Level Casualties

The Iranian government confirmed the deaths of several top-ranking officials in the Israeli strikes, including:

Major General Mohammad Hossein Baqeri, Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Hossein Salami, Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Major General Gholam Ali Rashid, Commander of Iran’s Khatam al-Anbia Central Headquarters Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh, Commander of the IRGC Aerospace Force At least six Iranian nuclear scientists

In response to the loss of senior leadership, Major General Mohammad Pakpour was appointed as the new IRGC chief, replacing Salami.

In a letter addressed to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Pakpour vowed to avenge the blood of those killed and stated that “the crime committed by the terrorist Zionist regime will definitely not go unanswered.”

He added, “With the help of God, the gates of hell will soon be opened upon this child-killing regime.”

Harsh Repercussions

Ayatollah Khamenei issued a stern warning to Israel, declaring that “with this crime, the Zionist regime has prepared for itself a bitter, painful fate, which it will definitely see.”

He affirmed Iran’s right to respond under international law and assured the public that the country’s operational capacity remains intact despite the loss of senior officials.

Friday’s unprecedented strikes have heightened tensions in the region, with Iran promising retaliation and warning of serious consequences. As international calls for de-escalation grow, Tehran remains adamant that the attack will not go unpunished.

(PC, Tasnim)