Israel Approves Thousands of New Settlement Units in East Jerusalem

An Israeli planning committee approved on Wednesday plans advancing the construction of thousands of homes in Givat Hamatos, in the occupied East Jerusalem, Israeli media reported.

According to Peace Now activist Hagit Ofran, the Palestinian area of Khirbet Tabalya, southwest of the city, had already been allocated for use in Givat Hamatos.

This is urgent. Building in E1 & Givat Hamatos are a devastating geo political move. https://t.co/K7tlYVvoma — Peace Now (@peacenowisrael) October 14, 2021

“The expropriation is necessary to advance the plan. But the plan as a whole is hurtling forward – it seems to be very much a done deal,” Ofran said.

The illegal settlement, which threatens to cut off parts of the city from its Palestinian residents and the West Bank, currently consists of a set of caravans and mobile homes set up in the early 1990s.

Israeli government is advancing plans for thousands of settlement housing units in East Jerusalem "as Biden remains silent". So does Europe, for now. "The Givat Hamatos and E1 area were always a red zone for the U.S. and the international community." https://t.co/OBB4rHJBL8 — Martin Konečný (@MartinKonecny) October 14, 2021

“I was happy today to be a partner in advancing the construction plan of Givat Hamatos,” Israeli planning and building committee member, Yehuda Freudiger, said, according to The Jerusalem Post. “Jerusalem craves land for construction, Givat Hamatos is an ideal place that does not harm nature and is close to existing neighborhoods.”

The announcement of the expropriation comes just one day after Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid met with US Vice President Kamala Harris in Washington.

(The Palestine Chronicle, MEMO, Social Media)