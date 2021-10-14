Netflix Launches New Palestinian Film Collection – Check Out Full List

October 14, 2021 Articles, Features, News, Videos
Netflix launched new Palestinian film collection. (Photo: Courtesy Netflix)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

US-based streaming service Netflix launched a new Palestinian film collection on Thursday, Reuters reported.

The collection, titled ‘Palestinian Stories’, consists in 32 films that are “either helmed by Palestinian filmmakers or about Palestinian stories,” Netflix said in a statement released on Tuesday. 

“Featuring the works of prolific and critically-acclaimed directors like Annemarie Jacir, Mai Masri, Mahdi Fleifel, Susan Youssef, May Odeh, Farah Nabulsi and many more, the collection is a tribute to the creativity and passion of the Arab film industry as Netflix continues to invest in stories from the Arab world,” the statement reads.

The collection includes award-winning titles, such as ‘The Crossing’, directed by May Odeh, who expressed her satisfaction with Netflix’s choice to make “alternative Palestinian films accessible to wide audiences”.

“The diversification of our content sits close to my heart as Netflix works to become the home of Arabic cinema,” Nuha el-Tayeb, a spokesperson for Netflix, told Reuters. 

Many of the films and documentaries are centered around stories of ordinary Palestinians under Israeli occupation. 

Here is the full list of the Palestinian films:

  • Salt of this Sea, by Annemarie Jacir
  • The Present, by Farah Nabulsi
  • When I Saw You, by Annemarie Jacir
  • Ghost Hunting, by Raed Andoni
  • Ave Maria, by Basil Khalil
  • Frontiers of Dreams and Fears, by Mai Masri
  • Children of Shatila, by Mai Masri
  • 3000 Nights, by Mai Masri
  • A Man Returned, by Mahdi Fleifel
  • A Drowning Man, by Mahdi Fleifel
  • 3 Logical Exits, by Mahdi Fleifel
  • A World Not Ours, by Mahdi Fleifel
  • Xenox, by Mahdi Fleifel
  • Divine Intervention, by Elia Suleiman
  • Paradise Now, by Elia Suleiman
  • Chronicle of a Disappearance, by Elia Suleiman
  • In Vitro, by Linda Sarsour
  • Maradona’s Legs, by Firas Khoury
  • The Crossing, by Ameen Naufeh
  • Bonbone, by Rakan Mayasi
  • Condom Lead, by Arab and Tarzan Nasser
  • Mars at Sunrise, by Jessica Habie
  • Girafada, by Rani Massalha
  • Samouni Road, by Stefano Savona
  • The Wanted 18
  • Others … 

(The Palestine Chronicle)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.