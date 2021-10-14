Netflix Launches New Palestinian Film Collection – Check Out Full List

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

US-based streaming service Netflix launched a new Palestinian film collection on Thursday, Reuters reported.

The collection, titled ‘Palestinian Stories’, consists in 32 films that are “either helmed by Palestinian filmmakers or about Palestinian stories,” Netflix said in a statement released on Tuesday.

“Featuring the works of prolific and critically-acclaimed directors like Annemarie Jacir, Mai Masri, Mahdi Fleifel, Susan Youssef, May Odeh, Farah Nabulsi and many more, the collection is a tribute to the creativity and passion of the Arab film industry as Netflix continues to invest in stories from the Arab world,” the statement reads.

The collection includes award-winning titles, such as ‘The Crossing’, directed by May Odeh, who expressed her satisfaction with Netflix’s choice to make “alternative Palestinian films accessible to wide audiences”.

“The diversification of our content sits close to my heart as Netflix works to become the home of Arabic cinema,” Nuha el-Tayeb, a spokesperson for Netflix, told Reuters.

Many of the films and documentaries are centered around stories of ordinary Palestinians under Israeli occupation.

Here is the full list of the Palestinian films:

Salt of this Sea, by Annemarie Jacir

The Present, by Farah Nabulsi

When I Saw You, by Annemarie Jacir

Ghost Hunting, by Raed Andoni

Ave Maria, by Basil Khalil

Frontiers of Dreams and Fears, by Mai Masri

Children of Shatila, by Mai Masri

3000 Nights, by Mai Masri

A Man Returned, by Mahdi Fleifel

A Drowning Man, by Mahdi Fleifel

3 Logical Exits, by Mahdi Fleifel

A World Not Ours, by Mahdi Fleifel

Xenox, by Mahdi Fleifel

Divine Intervention, by Elia Suleiman

Paradise Now, by Elia Suleiman

Chronicle of a Disappearance, by Elia Suleiman

In Vitro, by Linda Sarsour

Maradona’s Legs, by Firas Khoury

The Crossing, by Ameen Naufeh

Bonbone, by Rakan Mayasi

Condom Lead, by Arab and Tarzan Nasser

Mars at Sunrise, by Jessica Habie

Girafada, by Rani Massalha

Samouni Road, by Stefano Savona

The Wanted 18

Others …

(The Palestine Chronicle)