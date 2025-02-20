Israel Drops in Soft Power Index as Global Reputation Deteriorates

The findings of the index point to a major deterioration in the reputation of nations engaged in military conflicts, with Israel affected the most.

Israel has experienced its steepest drop in global soft power rankings, falling to an all-time low of 33rd place in the 2025 Global Soft Power Index, according to the latest annual report by Brand Finance on Thursday, cited by the Anadolu news agency.

“Israel dropped to all-time lowest 33rd in the overall ranking, following a sharp 42-place decline in the Reputation metric to 121st” globally, Brand Finance said in a press statement.

The decline marks a substantial setback for the country — one of the most significant drops recorded in the Index’s history, Anadolu reported.

Military Conflicts

The Global Soft Power Index, compiled through a survey of 170,000 respondents across more than 100 countries, evaluates 193 UN member states on their international influence, reputation, and ability to attract global goodwill.

Soft power refers to the ability of states to influence others through attraction and persuasion rather than coercion or force, the report explained. It is based on cultural appeal, political values, and diplomatic relationships.

The findings of the index point to a major deterioration in the reputation of nations engaged in military conflicts, with Israel affected the most, according to Anadolu.

Israel’s military activities have significantly eroded international perceptions of the country, with its standing in the report’s reputation metric plummeting to the 121st — a striking decline that reflects global sentiment turning increasingly against Tel Aviv.

The 2025 index highlights a widening gap in soft-power influence, with leading nations consolidating their positions, while weaker ones lag.

US Retains Top Ranking

The US retains its top ranking, achieving a record soft power score of 79.5 out of 100, despite declining perceptions of political stability and governance.

Commenting on this year’s readings, Brand Finance Chairman David Haigh said: “At the end of his first term, Donald Trump’s confrontational politics weakened US Soft Power, costing it the top spot in the 2021 Index.”

“Now, he returns for a second term as the US sees a drop in perceptions of its political stability and good governance for the third consecutive year.

“As he dismantles traditional Soft Power mechanisms such as foreign aid and free trade, uncertainty and unpredictability loom over America’s Soft Power and global reputation, with potential implications for future rankings,” he explained.

Genocide Case

The Middle East has seen a soft power slowdown, with Saudi Arabia (20th) and Qatar (22nd) losing ground, while the United Arab Emirates (UAE) remains a rare exception, holding on at 10th place globally.

Israel is facing a case of genocide at the International Court of Justice for its military assault on Gaza.

A ceasefire agreement came into effect on January 19, bringing to a halt the war that has killed more than 60,000 Palestinians and wounded over 111,000.

(Anadolu, PC)