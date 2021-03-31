Palestinians Seek EU Support for East Jerusalem Elections

The Palestinians have asked the European Union to use its influence to ensure Israel allows its citizens in occupied East Jerusalem to vote in the upcoming Palestinian legislative and presidential elections.

Earlier reports suggested that voters in East Jerusalem would cast their ballots at Israeli post offices, which would then mail them to Palestinian elections officials.

At the time, Nabil Shaath, international relations adviser to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, said that any Israeli protestations at this arrangement would be staunchly rejected.

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Riyad Malki used a meeting with the EU’s representative to the country, Sven Kuehn von Burgsdorff, to reiterate this point.

A report from the official Wafa news agency says that he also requested the bloc send international observers and offer all the necessary support to facilitate the elections’ smooth running.

