Israel, Egypt and EU Sign Gas Export Deal to Reduce Energy Dependence on Russia

Egypt, Israel, and the European Union have signed a deal to boost shipments of liquified natural gas (LNG) to EU member states, Sky News Arabia reported on Wednesday. Brussels hopes that the move will help it to reduce energy dependence on Russia.

“The deal will see Israel sending more gas via Egypt, which has facilities to liquify it for export by sea,” European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said at a joint news conference alongside the Egyptian and Israeli energy ministers.

Egypt, Israel, EU ink deal for exporting gas to Europe https://t.co/ay3P7zx9jX — Middle East Monitor (@MiddleEastMnt) June 16, 2022

In 2021, the EU imported some 40% of its gas from Russia. The heavy reliance on energy purchases from the country makes it difficult for the bloc to expand its Ukraine-related sanctions.

Good meeting with President @AlSisiOfficial. We need to work together to prevent a major food security crisis in the region. Now, the EU is providing €100 million to support people and farmers in 🇪🇬. Together, we will mobilise a strong global response. https://t.co/vo4HfksFhs — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) June 15, 2022

The gas destined for European consumers is expected to go from Israel via a pipeline directly to Egypt’s LNG terminal on the Mediterranean coast before being loaded onto tankers and shipped north to the European market.

I came to Israel to make our unique partnership even stronger, by deepening our bilateral cooperation on many topics, from energy to health and innovation. Let’s work together to address the challenges that we face, in the region and worldwide. https://t.co/AaE8lNqJ0e — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) June 14, 2022

Some Israeli gas is already being sent by pipeline to liquefaction plants in Egypt, where it is liquefied and re-exported. Israel reportedly operates two gas fields off its Mediterranean coast holding an estimated 690 billion cubic meters of natural gas combined, while a third offshore rig is in the works.

The EU is so opposed to military occupation it is: a) decreasing dependence on gas from Russia and b) increasing dependence on gas from Occupation Inc. — Israel.#ColonialHypocrisyKills#DismantleApartheidhttps://t.co/kuyt6sgV3h — BDS movement (@BDSmovement) June 15, 2022

Egypt is also a gas producer, but its exports have been limited by rising domestic demand. At the same time, the country’s large-scale natural gas facilities in the Mediterranean have remained mostly inactive since the country’s 2011 uprising that led to the overthrow of then-President Hosni Mubarak.

The Egyptian government has modernized the facilities in recent years and has ambitions to become a regional energy hub.

(RT, PC, Social Media)