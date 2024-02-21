Genocide Continues – Scores of Palestinians Killed in Israeli Airstrikes, Bombings in Gaza

Scores of Palestinians were killed and injured on Tuesday night and Wednesday in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip by land, sea and air.

The official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported that Israeli aircraft launched fire belts on residential squares in the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood, southeast of Gaza City, targeting dozens of homes. Dozens of civilians were killed and wounded, with many still under the rubble of their homes.

Israeli artillery also shelled civilian homes in the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood, while drones fired at citizens’ homes and at everything moving in the neighborhood’s alleys and streets.

Civil defense crews and ambulances were reportedly unable to reach the targeted areas in the neighborhood to recover the bodies of the slain civilians and transport the injured.

Meanwhile, the occupation aircraft launched a series of raids that targeted several neighborhoods of Gaza City, especially Tal Al-Hawa, Al-Sabra, and Shejaiya, killing several people and injuring others.

Additionally, Israeli aircraft targeted two houses in Nuseirat camp, killing seven Palestinians, including children, and injuring about 15 others.

Six citizens were also killed, and others injured, in an Israeli bombing of a civilian vehicle on Abu Hosni Street in the city of Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip.

In Khan Yunis, in southern Gaza, the Israeli artillery bombed the vicinity of Nasser Hospital, wounding several citizens and damaging buildings.

The occupation forces are still besieging the hospital, which contains over 120 injured men, patients, and medical staff.

In Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip, Israeli aircraft bombed three homes in the Shaboura refugee camp in the center of the city. Meanwhile, the Israeli navy fired several shells that fell in the vicinity of the tents of the displaced people in Al-Mawasi area, west of Rafah, wounding many of them.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 29,313 Palestinians have been killed, and 69,333 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 7,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

(WAFA, PC)