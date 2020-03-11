Israel: Joint List MKs to Meet Blue and White Delegation today

The first meeting between MKs belonging to the Joint List and the Blue and White bloc due to take place yesterday has been postponed until today, Arab48 reported.

The news site quoted Arab MK Mansour Abbas, saying that the meeting was delayed as there was insufficient time for discussions.

Abbas added that the Joint List members have not finalized their terms and demands from the Blue and White party.

Ayman Odeh writes on Facebook that Balad's @MtanesShihadeh will participate in meeting between Joint List and Blue and White reps today at 11:30 — Adam Rasgon (@adamrasgon) March 11, 2020

Sources from Blue and White (Kahol Lavan) said the discussions would center around civil issues only.

“We want dignity and rationality at this state,” Arab MK Ayman Odeh wrote on social media. “Our political demands are: the rejection of any unilateral plan, Al-Aqsa Mosque is only for Muslims, halting settlers raids on Al-Aqsa Mosque and East Jerusalem is a capital of the Palestinian state.”

He added:

“We want a comprehensive economic plan for the Arab community, a plan for fighting crime and violence among the Arab community, recognizing unrecognized villages in the Negev, solving issues related to Igrith and Kafr Bar’am villages and canceling Kaminitz Law.”

The Kaminitz Law gives powers to occupation authorities to carry out demolition and eviction orders and substantially increased the use of financial penalties against Palestinians living or working in lands that Israel wants for settlement or other occupation purposes.

The Joint List coalition of Arab parties looks set to take 15 of the Israeli Knesset’s 120 seats, a two-seat boost for representatives of the 21% Arab minority.

Growing racism and anti-Arab sentiment in Israel has affected most Jewish-dominated parties but has also allowed Arab parties to seek unity in the face of growing political incitement.

(Palestine Chronicle, MEMO, Social Media))