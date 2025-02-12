Israel Orders Nur Shams Residents to Evacuate amid Intensified West Bank Raids

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israel’s military offensive in the Nur Shams refugee camp has displaced thousands, with residents ordered to evacuate and subjected to searches.

The Israeli army has ordered Palestinian residents in the Nur Shams refugee camp in the occupied West Bank to evacuate amid a military offensive in the area.

“The Israeli army, via loudspeakers, ordered Palestinians to leave their homes in the camp,” east of Tulkarem city, a witness told the Anadolu news agency.

The army raided the camp on Sunday, in the latest escalation in the northern West Bank amid military operations that have killed more than 30 people and displaced thousands since January 21.

Palestinians leaving the camp are searched and interrogated by Israeli forces before being allowed to depart, witnesses said.

According to the Doctors Without Borders aid group, the Israeli onslaught in Jenin and Tulkarm in the northern West Bank has displaced over 38,000 Palestinians.

‘Repeated Displacement’ – UNRWA

The UN Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) said on Monday that at least 40,000 Palestinians have been impacted by the forced displacement.

The #WestBank: At least 40,000 Palestinians are impacted by forced displacement due to ongoing Israeli Forces operation in the north. Several refugee camps in the area have been emptied of their residents, in the single longest operation since the second intifada in the 2000’s.… — Philippe Lazzarini (@UNLazzarini) February 10, 2025

“Several refugee camps in the area have been emptied of their residents, in the single longest operation since the second intifada in the 2000’s,” the UN agency said in a statement.

“Residents are trapped in repeated displacement, uncertainty, fear and killing. Children are missing out on education,” it added.

UNRWA said Israeli occupation forces were “using airstrikes and advanced weaponry; only since the year began at least 38 airstrikes have been recorded.”

Jenin

In the Jenin refugee camp on Wednesday, a Palestinian man was injured by Israeli gunfire and another man was assaulted by the occupation forces.

The Israeli army continued for the 22nd day its attacks on the Jenin refugee camp. More than 20,000 people were evicted by force from their homes. The army caused huge damage to people’s homes and the infrastructure of the camp. pic.twitter.com/ImUWpuV3KZ — Mustafa Barghouti @Mustafa_Barghouti (@MustafaBarghou1) February 12, 2025

The Palestine Red Crescent Society said its crews dealt with the injury of a 50-year-old man who was struck by live ammunition, and a second who was injured after being brutally assaulted by the occupation forces, the official Palestinian WAFA news agency reported.

The army continues its unprecedented assault on the town and camp dubbed Operation Iron Wall for the 23rd consecutive day. The operation has resulted in the killing of 25 Palestinians, including a two-year-old child, and the injury of dozens.

Tubas, Hebron

The Israeli army also detained two young men from the town of Aqaba, north of Tubas, after storming the town, WAFA reported.

The director of the Palestinian Prisoner’s Society (PPS) in Tubas, Kamal Bani Odeh, said the army arrested Muhammad Tariq Ghannam and Muhammad Mustafa Ghannam, after besieging their homes in the town.

Israel’s ongoing military invasions in the West Bank’s refugee camps have displaced thousands, leaving them in dire conditions amid a harsh winter. Read the latest article by Fayha Shalash, reporting from the occupied West Bank.https://t.co/mqkqEJyzEu pic.twitter.com/awqfBBTb5h — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) February 11, 2025

A young Palestinian man was injured by live bullets on Wednesday during an Israeli army raid of the town of Dhahiriya, south of Hebron.

WAFA reported that the occupation forces raided the town of Dhahiriya, stormed several homes, detained several local citizens and interrogated them.

During the raid, the soldiers further fired bullets, sound bombs, and toxic gas towards residents, injuring a 25-year-old with live bullets in the foot.

Qalqilya

The Israeli army also stormed the town of Kafr Qaddum, east of Qalqilya. The soldiers also demolished several homes and commercial properties in the village of Al-Fundqud, located east of Qalqilya, reported the Quds News Network (QNN).

Israeli occupation forces fire tear gas canisters at Palestinians during their raid on the town of Azzun, east of Qalqilya, in the occupied West Bank. pic.twitter.com/sZDcWYwG57 — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) February 11, 2025

The occupation forces also assaulted three Palestinian students from the town of Hawara, south of Nablus.

Head of the Hawara Council, Jihad Odeh, told WAFA that the occupation forces were present daily on a side road leading to Hawara Secondary School, obstructing the path of students.

