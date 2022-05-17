Israeli Prime Minister Makes Controversial Visit to Illegal Settlement in West Bank

May 17, 2022 Blog, News
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett. (Photo: Maryland GovPics, via Wikimedia Commons)

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett confirmed on Tuesday his visit to an illegal Jewish settlement in the occupied West Bank, Anadolu News Agency reported.

Bennett tweeted that his visit to the settlement of Elkanan aimed “to show support” to the Israeli army. He added that the army has “freedom of action to thwart any attack attempt”.

Bennett’s visit drew immediate condemnation from the Palestinian Foreign Ministry. A Ministry statement said the Israeli Premier’s visit was “part of his unannounced election campaign at the expense of the Palestinian people.”

Bennett’s visit came amid rising tensions across the Palestinian territories since last month over Israeli arrest campaigns in the West Bank and settler incursions into Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied East Jerusalem.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*