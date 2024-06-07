Beyond Bombs – Infectious Diseases Plague Over 1.5 Million Displaced in Gaza

The office also warned that 3,500 children in the Gaza Strip are at risk of starving to death due to the ongoing blockade and the Israeli war.

At least 1.5 million Palestinians in the Gaza Strip have contracted infectious diseases due to the displacement caused by the Israeli war on Gaza, the Strip’s government media office

In a statement released on Friday, the office reported that 1,477,748 displaced Palestinians have contracted infectious diseases due to being uprooted from various areas in the Gaza Strip.

The statement did not clarify if any of those affected had recovered. However, it did note that the number of internally displaced persons in the Gaza Strip since October 7 has reached two million.

The office also warned that 3,500 children in the Gaza Strip are at risk of starving to death due to the ongoing blockade and the Israeli war.

On Thursday, the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) reported that nine out of ten children in Gaza are suffering from severe malnutrition.

The statement also highlighted that 10,000 cancer patients are facing life-threatening conditions and require treatment outside the Gaza Strip. Additionally, more than 71 cases of viral hepatitis have been recorded.

Hepatitis A is a highly infectious liver disease caused by a virus, which can spread through consuming contaminated food or water or through close contact with an infected person.

Viral hepatitis has spread in the Gaza Strip, particularly among children, due to poor personal hygiene, lack of clean water, food contamination, and overcrowding in displacement centers.

Since the closure of the Rafah border crossing with Egypt, following Israel’s control of the Palestinian side on May 7, no patient or wounded individual has been able to leave the Gaza Strip.

Gaza Genocide

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 36,731 Palestinians have been killed, and 83,530 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 7,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

