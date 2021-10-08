Israel Plans to Build New Settlement on Jerusalem Airport Land

October 8, 2021 Blog, News
Illegal Israeli settlement in Jerusalem. (Photo: File)

Israeli authorities plan to implement a new settlement project in the Qalandiya area, north of occupied East Jerusalem, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

According to Israeli anti-settlement movement Peace Now, the plan, which will be implemented in December 2021,  is for 9,000 housing units to be built at the abandoned site of the Al-Quds International Airport.

“This is a very dangerous plan, which might bring a dangerous blow to the two-state solution,” Peace Now said in a statement. “The government must remove the plan from the agenda immediately and shelve it.”

If implemented, this would be the first new settlement in East Jerusalem since Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government built the Har Homa settlement in 1997, according to Peace Now.

Under international law, Jewish settlements constructed in the Occupied Palestinian Territories constitute a violation of international law and are considered illegal.

(The Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.