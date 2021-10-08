Report: Jewish Settlers Tried to Attack Injured Palestinian Toddler in Ambulance

Jewish settlers tried to harm an injured three-year-old Palestinian boy as he was being transported to hospital in an ambulance, according to Israeli media.

A police investigation into a brutal attack on the Palestinian village of Khirbet al-Mufkara, found out that Jewish settlers tried to attack a wounded 3-year-old boy while he was inside the ambulance that was taking him to the hospital, Haaretz reported.

Six people, including the three-year-old and his uncle, were injured by Jewish settlers during the aggression, on September 28. The toddler was hurt after settlers pelted his home, injuring him on his head.

The raid saw Jewish settlers damage water infrastructure and destroy vehicle windows.

"While the child was on a stretcher outside the ambulance alongside his uncle, who was also injured by stones, three masked settlers hurled rocks at them." Will any of these settlers be held accountable for this indefensible violence against a toddler? https://t.co/UT9Ntnsakz — IfNotNow🔥 (@IfNotNowOrg) October 6, 2021

Israeli forces turned up to the scene of the attack and launched stun grenades and tear gas at Palestinians who were trying to react by throwing stones back at the assailants.

