Report: Jewish Settlers Tried to Attack Injured Palestinian Toddler in Ambulance

A 3-year-old Palestinian child was injured by Jewish settlers in Masafer Yatta. (Photo: via social media)

Jewish settlers tried to harm an injured three-year-old Palestinian boy as he was being transported to hospital in an ambulance, according to Israeli media.

A police investigation into a brutal attack on the Palestinian village of Khirbet al-Mufkara, found out that Jewish settlers tried to attack a wounded 3-year-old boy while he was inside the ambulance that was taking him to the hospital, Haaretz reported.

Six people, including the three-year-old and his uncle, were injured by Jewish settlers during the aggression, on September 28. The toddler was hurt after settlers pelted his home, injuring him on his head.

The raid saw Jewish settlers damage water infrastructure and destroy vehicle windows.

Israeli forces turned up to the scene of the attack and launched stun grenades and tear gas at Palestinians who were trying to react by throwing stones back at the assailants.

(The Palestine Chronicle, The New Arab, Social Media)

  The level of savagery by these Jewish supremacist terrorists is unmatched by any other group of violent savages.

