Israel Plans to Expand Gilo Settlement with 1250 New Units

The Israeli Ministry of Housing has reached an agreement with two real estate companies to build 1,250 new housing units in the Gilo settlement, which is mainly built on the lands of the Bethlehem Governorate.

According to Arab48, the new settlement area will be known as “Gila Cliffs”, as the settlement expansion plan includes the development of the road networks, infrastructure, public areas, parks, and commercial areas.

It will also include the construction of a group of high buildings and residential towers comprising 1,250 housing units, including 27 buildings from 9 to 13 floors.

Moreover, the project, which is in agreement with two Israeli real estate companies, Ken Hathor and Epsilon, is in its final planning stages, according to the Israeli Ministry of Housing.

Between 500,000 and 600,000 Israelis live in Jewish-only settlements across occupied East Jerusalem and the West Bank in violation of international law.

