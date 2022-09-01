Palestinian Man Killed in Military Raid near Nablus

Israeli forces killed a Palestinian man on Thursday, in a military raid in the Balata refugee camp, east of Nablus., the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Local sources said that a sizable army force stormed the refugee camp to conduct arrests, sparking violent confrontations.

Samer Khaled, a 25-year-old resident of the nearby refugee camp of ‘Ein Beit el Ma, sustained serious gunshot wounds from the military gunfire in the neck.

Two young Palestinian men, Samer Khaled, 25, from Balata camp and Yazan Afaneh, 26, from Qalandiya village, were killed by Israeli occupation forces' live bullets during military raids into Al-Bireh city and Balata camp, in the occupied West Bank. pic.twitter.com/40McJt29hG — PALESTINE SUNBIRD 🇵🇸 (@SBPal_Eng) September 1, 2022

He was rushed to a hospital but succumbed to his wounds shortly afterward.

Israeli soldiers ultimately detained a young man from the camp.

(WAFA, PC, SOCIAL)