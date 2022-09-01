Palestinian Man Killed in Military Raid near Nablus

Samer Khaled, 25, was killed by Israeli forces near Nablus. (Photo: via Social Media)

Israeli forces killed a Palestinian man on Thursday, in a military raid in the Balata refugee camp, east of Nablus., the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Local sources said that a sizable army force stormed the refugee camp to conduct arrests, sparking violent confrontations.

Samer Khaled, a 25-year-old resident of the nearby refugee camp of ‘Ein Beit el Ma, sustained serious gunshot wounds from the military gunfire in the neck.

He was rushed to a hospital but succumbed to his wounds shortly afterward.

Israeli soldiers ultimately detained a young man from the camp.

(WAFA, PC, SOCIAL)

