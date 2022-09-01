Biden Assures Israel that Iran Will Not Become a Nuclear Power

US President Joe Biden reiterated on Wednesday his country’s commitment to not allow Iran to become a nuclear power, Anadolu News Agency reported.

In a phone call with Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid, Biden “underscored the US commitment to never allow Iran to acquire a nuclear weapon,” according to a readout by the White House.

With momentum building to revive the nuclear deal, Israel has waged a last-minute offensive to convince allies to halt talks.https://t.co/OEg8uk94hc — The New Arab (@The_NewArab) September 1, 2022

Hailing the “unbreakable bonds and friendship” between the two countries, Biden also stressed the importance of “concluding the maritime boundary negotiations between Israel and Lebanon in the coming weeks”.

The phone call came amid concrete developments in the nuclear deal of major Western powers with Iran, an agreement fiercely opposed by Israel.

(MEMO, PC, SOCIAL)