Israel Prevents Palestinians from Entering Al-Aqsa on First Friday of Ramadan

Israeli occupation authorities imposed restrictions on Palestinians making their way to pray Friday prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque from the West Bank, Anadolu news agency reported.

Eyewitnesses told Anadolu Agency that Israeli forces thoroughly checked Palestinians at the crossings leading to occupied East Jerusalem and prevented many of them from entering the holy city.

Tens of thousands of Muslim worshipers perform the first Friday prayer of the holy month of Ramadan at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied #Jerusalem. Credit: Afif Amira/WAFA News Agency pic.twitter.com/JOvPz7Xv02 — Wafa News Agency – English (@WAFANewsEnglish) April 8, 2022

A Palestinian girl named Alaa’ said that she and a group of women tried to enter Jerusalem through the Qalandia checkpoint but were prevented by Israeli occupation forces. They would now attempt to enter through a different checkpoint, she added.

Marwan Owda, a Palestinian from Huwara, south of Nablus in the northern West Bank, said he attempted to cross the Qalandia checkpoint three times but was denied each time by Israeli forces claiming security concerns.

On Tuesday, Israeli officials imposed fresh restrictions on Palestinians from the West Bank seeking to enter Jerusalem and the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The occupation state of Israel announced that it will ban all Palestinians under the age of 50 from praying in Al-Aqsa mosque during Ramadan. pic.twitter.com/hgDiiD5nQX — Lebanese News and Updates (@LebUpdate) April 5, 2022

The new rules allow men and women over the age of 50 to enter Jerusalem without a permit, while Palestinians under the age of 50 must obtain an Israeli permit.

These measures do not apply to Palestinians from Gaza who want to visit Al-Aqsa Mosque since they need special permits to leave Gaza.

Today is the first Friday of the holy Muslim month of fasting, Ramadan.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)