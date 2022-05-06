Jewish Settlers Torch Palestinian Vehicles, Vandalize Property in West Bank

Extremist Jewish settlers embarked on a fresh wave of attacks in the occupied West Bank on Thursday night, torching Palestinian-owned vehicles in the village of Urif, near Nablus, and attacking and vandalizing property in other areas, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

According to Palestinian sources, Jewish settlers sneaked into the village in the middle of the night and torched three vehicles belonging to three local Palestinian citizens.

Meantime, groups of extremist Jewish settlers rampaged through the Israeli military checkpoints of Huwwara and Za’tara, also located to the south of Nablus, and physically attacked Palestinian vehicles and pelted stones at many others, causing damage to some vehicles and bodily injuries.

In the middle of the occupied West Bank, a group of Jewish settlers attacked Palestinian vehicles at the entrance to the village of Mukhamas, to the northeast of Jerusalem, and terrified passengers. No injuries were reported.

Jewish settler violence against Palestinians and their property is commonplace across the West Bank and is rarely prosecuted by Israeli occupation authorities.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)