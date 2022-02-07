The Israeli Ministry of Defence said on Sunday it had cooperated with border police forces in the reconstruction of the recently-collapsed parts of the Apartheid Wall in Jerusalem, Israeli media reported.

The ministry’s Engineering and Construction Department told Channel 7 that the wall had collapsed after “an accumulation of rubble” on its Palestinian side, and “due to heavy rains in recent days.

Even the earth knows!

Part of Israel's apartheid wall collapsed in Al-Ram town, occupied Jerusalem. pic.twitter.com/ESqD8cfIyy — PALESTINE ONLINE 🇵🇸 (@OnlinePalEng) February 4, 2022

It added that the construction work consisted of “16 concrete walls, nine meters high and weighing 17 tonnes each.”

Videos circulating on social media on Friday showed a section of the Apartheid Wall collapsing onto a road as a result of debris behind it in Al-Ram, occupied East Jerusalem.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)