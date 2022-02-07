Israel Looks to Strip Amnesty’s Tax-Exempt Status following Apartheid Report

Israel is edging towards stripping Amnesty International of its tax-exempt status following its historic finding that Israel was perpetrating apartheid against Palestinians, Israeli media reported.

On Tuesday, February 1, London-based international human rights group Amnesty International released a report, which labels Israel an ‘apartheid state’. The report calls for Israel to be held accountable for its practices against Palestinians.

"Though to be fully appreciated, the AI document must be read in its entirety, below are the top ten points raised by the international human rights group." Article by @RomanaRubeo in @PalestineChron https://t.co/YV9fQpjjF5 — Palestine Deep Dive (@PDeepdive) February 3, 2022

The Israeli parliament’s Constitution, Law and Justice Committee is looking to consider rules that would strip Amnesty operations in Israel of tax-exempt status, according to the Israel Hayom paper.

The proposed measures were pushed through to this stage on Sunday when Israeli Justice Minister Gideon Saar gave the okay at the behest of Israel’s Finance Minister Avigdor Lieberman.

Israel is also seeking to limit Amnesty’s access to platforms within the country by using a law that targets those who boycott or have made statements urging others to boycott Israel.

Amnesty’s finding of apartheid mirrors similar conclusions drawn by Israeli NGO B’Tselem and Human Rights Watch in January and April 2021 respectively.

