Israel Reopens West Bank Crossing near Gilboa Prison

Israel on Wednesday reopened a crossing with the occupied West Bank for the first time since a daring escape by six Palestinian political prisoners two weeks ago, The New Arab website reported.

COGAT, the Israeli military body that oversees civilian affairs in the West Bank, declared that the Jalameh crossing, into the northern West Bank, would be open for the first time since September 6, when the prisoners broke free, The New Arab added.

#Israel on Wednesday reopened the #Jalameh crossing with the West Bank for the first time since six Palestinians escaped from the nearby #Gilboa Prison earlier this month, triggering a massive manhunt that led to the recapture of all the fugitives.https://t.co/JXIq87jGzl — i24NEWS English (@i24NEWS_EN) September 22, 2021

Six Palestinian political prisoners tunneled out through a shaft in the floor of their bathroom in the biggest jailbreak of its kind in decades. They later split up into groups of two, and the final pair were recaptured in the predawn hours of Sunday in the occupied West Bank town of Jenin.

The incident marked a humiliating security breach for Israel and sparked a massive manhunt in northern Israel and the occupied West Bank. Lawyers for several of the escapees have reported beatings and, in some cases, even torture since they were caught, according to The New Arab.

Palestinians laud prisoners held by Israel as heroes of their national cause, and many celebrated the escape from Gilboa Prison on social media and in the streets.

(The New Arab, PC, Social Media)