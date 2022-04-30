Tension between Israel, Egypt over Al-Aqsa Mosque

Egypt and Israel have been at odds over the “provocative” situation at Al-Aqsa Mosque, senior Palestinian sources told Rai Al-Youm on Friday.

The sources stated that Egypt threatened Israel that it would stop its mediation between the Israeli occupation state and the Palestinian resistance. The sources shared that the reason behind tension is the “provocative” situation in Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Photo: A Palestinian child cries after the Israeli occupation forces attacked him brutally with batons inside the courtyards of Al-Aqsa mosque yesterday morning. pic.twitter.com/JczqruCYyq — PALESTINE ONLINE 🇵🇸 (@OnlinePalEng) April 30, 2022

Israeli authorities are allowing Jewish settlers to desecrate Al-Aqsa Mosque, while the authorities carry out raids and attacks on Palestinians in Jerusalem almost daily.

Over the last few days, the Egyptian intelligence services spoke with Israel on the telephone, conveying anger and attempting to calm the Israeli attacks in Jerusalem.

"The leaders of Jordan, Egypt and the UAE discussed Israeli attacks on Al-Aqsa Mosque and the implications of Russia's invasion of Ukraine at an unscheduled meeting in Cairo" Article from @The_NewArab https://t.co/ow9muavHQw — Palestine Deep Dive (@PDeepdive) April 26, 2022

According to the sources, the Egyptians believe that the Israeli aggression and raids on Al-Aqsa Mosque will provoke Hamas into launching rockets toward Israel in response to the Israeli “provocations”.

During the holy month of Ramadan, hundreds of Palestinian worshippers have been wounded in Israeli raids on Al-Aqsa Mosque.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)