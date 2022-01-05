Israel to Build New Settlement near Gaza Strip

Israel’s National Planning and Building Council approved on Wednesday the establishment of a new Jewish settlement in the periphery of the occupied Gaza Strip, Anadolu reported.

The new settlement would be given a temporary name – Hanoun – and it will be home to 500 Israeli Jewish families.

Anadolu reported a statement issued by the Israeli Construction and Housing Ministry, saying: “The National Planning and Building Council held a meeting today and agreed to ask the Israeli government to approve building Hanoun settlement.”

It will be located east of the Kibbutz of Sa’ad under the jurisdiction of the Sdot Negev Regional Council.

“The new settlement will meet the settlers’ demands in the region and will reinforce our southern borders with the Gaza Strip,” the statement also said.

Director-General of the Ministry of Construction and Housing, Aviad Friedman, said: “This is an important step regarding the expansion of settlement on the periphery of Gaza. This reinforces the whole area.”

The government must not approve the development before construction can begin on site.

