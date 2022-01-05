WATCH: Israeli Forces Demolish Palestinian Health Center in East Jerusalem

Israeli occupation forces demolished on Tuesday a Palestinian health center in occupied East Jerusalem, without prior notice, the Middle East Monitor reported.

Municipality bulldozers raided the Jabal Al-Mukaber neighborhood after police cordoned the area off and demolished the health center.

The Director of the center, Ghassan Jalajel, said the demolition was unexpected, adding that half the center was affected. An appeal has previously been submitted to the Israeli courts to stop the demolition order.

📽️ Zionist occupation bulldozers demolish a health center in the town of Jabal al-Mukaber in the occupied city of Jerusalem. 📽️ جرافات الاحتلال الصهيوني تهدم مركزا صحيا في بلدة جبل المكبر بمدينة #القدس المحتلة.#EthnicCleansing#FreePalestine pic.twitter.com/gUoioFbiyi — Samar Mohammad 🇵🇸🇵🇸 (@samarmoh1177) January 4, 2022

He said the municipality did not wait for the court’s decision and sent its crews without notice.

According to Jalajel, the health center serves more than 20,000 people who live in Jabal Al-Mukaber.

Moreover, in the northern Jerusalem neighborhood of Beit Hanina, a municipality bulldozer demolished a Palestinian residential building under the pretext that it was built without the necessary planning permits.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)