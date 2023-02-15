Israel to Deploy Army Reserve Companies to Speed up Home Demolitions in Occupied East Jerusalem

Israeli authorities may deploy three army reserve companies in order to speed up the demolition of Palestinian homes in Occupied East Jerusalem, Israeli media reported.

According to the Israeli public broadcaster KAN, the decision is expected to be approved in the coming days.

The move comes after far-right Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir asked Police Chief Yakov Shabtai to accelerate the demolitions.

According to the Israeli newspaper Haaretz, Shabtai initially refused, saying that the police department was understaffed, due to the ‘deteriorating security situation’ in Jerusalem.

However, according to KAN, following Ben-Gvir’s persistence, the Israeli police chief finally agreed.

In the month of January alone, Israel demolished 39 Palestinian homes, structures, and businesses in Occupied East Jerusalem, displacing over 50 people, according to the United Nations.

(PC, MEMO)